Assam: CM to Distribute MMUA Cheques to 31,045 Women in Naduar LAC

JAMUGURIHAT: A total of 31,045 women from the Naduar LAC will be benefited from the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhijan (MMUA) under the umbrella scheme of Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission. The Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, will formally hand over the cheques to the beneficiaries at the later part of October with the cheque distribution ceremony being held at the historic Pokamura Pothar here.

In this connection, the Bhumi Puja of the stage and temporary pandal was done by Manash Saikia, CDC, Naduar, and Pallabita Sarma Mahanta, Chairman of Jamuguri Town Committee, on Thursday. The event was attended by Utpal Bora, ZPC member, Jayanta Bora, Secretary of Baresohoriya Bhaona Committee, and Bulu Ahmed, among others.

