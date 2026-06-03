Wazed Ali Choudhury Named Leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Following the approval from the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, the Assam Assembly Secretariat today appointed Congress MLA Wazed Ali Choudhury as the Leader of Opposition in the state House.

The Congress won 19 seats in the last Assembly election, and to hold the Leader of Opposition post, the opposition party should have at least 13 MLAs, i.e., one-tenth of the total number of Assembly seats (126 in Assam).

Wazed Ali Choudhury made it to the Assam Assembly six times. He made it to the state assembly in the last election from the Birsing Jarua LAC.

Speaking to the media today, Wazed Ali Choudhury said, “I received the order copy regarding my appointment as the Leader of Opposition. I thank the Speaker of the Assam Assembly, as he has discretionary power in the appointment of the Leader of Opposition.”

Wazed Ali Choudhury also felt the need for an inquiry into the allegations of financial and recruitment anomalies in the state assembly.

Also Read: Wazed Ali Choudhury from Mankachar: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career