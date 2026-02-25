We all have a responsibility of upholding rights of children: CJ of Gauhati High Court

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Speakers at an event organized by Assam Police underlined the importance of child rights. They were speaking at the keynote lecture on ‘Institutionalising Child Friendly Practices Across the Justice Delivery Chain’ held under the aegis of the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme here on Tuesday.

Chief Justice (CJ) of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Ashutosh Kumar, delivered the keynote address. In his address, the Chief Justice reflected on the historical evolution and legal framework of child rights while also highlighting the contemporary challenges in their protection. During the course of the keynote address, he said, “Children are not citizens of the future; they are citizens of the present. Therefore, we all have a responsibility of upholding the rights of children, as enshrined in the law,” adding, “A strong legal framework alone cannot make the law work, unless we have empathy.”

Director General of Police, Assam, Harmeet Singh, who is also the Chairperson of the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme, in his welcome address, spoke about the importance of keynote lectures such as this in promoting child-friendly justice delivery and strengthening institutional sensitivity across the justice system. During his address, he agreed with the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, who mentioned in his keynote address that empathy is at the core of implementing children’s rights. “The Assam Police will continue to undertake measures to strengthen child-friendly responses at every stage of policing across the state,” the DGP said.

The programme was also attended by several judges of the Gauhati High Court, including Justice Kalyan Rai Surana, Justice Arun Dev Choudhury, and Justice Mridul Kumar Kalita. Judges of POCSO Courts, senior officers from government departments and the judiciary, duty bearers from the Child Protection System, and officers of the Assam Police were also present at the event.

The programme was organized in collaboration with UNICEF and the Assam-based UTSAH Child Rights Organisation.

