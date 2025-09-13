We Are With You: PM Modi Meets Victims of Ethnic Violence, Unveils ₹8,500 Cr Projects

Landing in Churachandpur, one of the worst-hit regions, PM Modi met displaced families living in temporary relief camps. At the Peace Ground, he listened to their stories of loss and struggle, offered words of comfort, and assured them, “You are not alone, the nation stands with you.”

Modi also launched 31 development projects worth ₹8,500 crore, signaling a big push to rebuild Manipur. These include national highways, new government buildings, women’s hostels, IT parks, and flood protection systems.

About ₹7,300 crore worth of projects are focused in Churachandpur alone, a clear message that the government wants to rebuild trust and infrastructure where it’s needed most.

After Churachandpur, Modi travelled to Imphal to meet more displaced families and inaugurate additional projects, including a new police headquarters and civil secretariat