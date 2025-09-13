We Are With You: PM Modi Meets Victims of Ethnic Violence, Unveils ₹8,500 Cr Projects

Manipur: Narendra Modi made an emotional and impactful visit to Manipur today, his first since the devastating ethnic clashes that shook the state in May 2023. The violence, mainly between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, led to over 260 deaths and displaced nearly 60,000 people
Landing in Churachandpur, one of the worst-hit regions, PM Modi met displaced families living in temporary relief camps. At the Peace Ground, he listened to their stories of loss and struggle, offered words of comfort, and assured them, “You are not alone, the nation stands with you.”
Modi also launched 31 development projects worth ₹8,500 crore, signaling a big push to rebuild Manipur. These include national highways, new government buildings, women’s hostels, IT parks, and flood protection systems.
About ₹7,300 crore worth of projects are focused in Churachandpur alone, a clear message that the government wants to rebuild trust and infrastructure where it’s needed most.
After Churachandpur, Modi travelled to Imphal to meet more displaced families and inaugurate additional projects, including a new police headquarters and civil secretariat
Over 10,000 security personnel were deployed across the state for the visit, ensuring peace and safety.
Calling for unity and healing, PM Modi said, “Peace is not just the end of violence, but the beginning of trust, opportunity, and a better future.”
His visit brought hope to thousands still living in camps, with many saying it was the first time they felt truly heard by the Centre.
Now, Manipur watches closely hoping that promises made today will soon bring real peace and progress tomorrow.
