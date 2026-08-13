‘We Don’t Want Conflict With Arunachal’: Assam CM Sarma Urges Cooperation

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Assam wanted cooperation from Arunachal Pradesh to resolve issues, not indulgence for conflicts. He made this statement regarding the recent border skirmish in the Dhemaji district.

The Chief Minister said, "Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has already talked to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Khandu assured Pegu of finding out the culprits and punishing them. We are yet to settle border issues with Arunachal Pradesh in five sectors, and the recent skirmish took place in one of those sectors.

The Chief Minister further said, "Assam and Arunachal Pradesh already formed regional committees to sort out border disputes. However, due to elections, the committees could not continue their regular meetings. We will now reactivate the committees to quickly resolve the remaining 52 disputed villages. Of the 123 disputed villages, we settled 71 of them, leading to the signing of an agreement in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Survey of India has already put pillars in the settled villages."

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