We need another agitation in the spirit of the Assam Movement: CM

‘Demographic change made present situation in Assam graver than before’

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Assam needed another movement in the spirit of the Assam Movement to safeguard the political, cultural and economic rights of Assam and the Assamese. He said this today after dedicating the Swahid Smarak Kshetra in memory of the 860 martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the safeguards of Assam and the Assamese.

Speaking to the gathering, the Chief Minister said, “The demographic change has made the present situation in Assam graver than before. At present, around 40 per cent of Assam’s population is of Bangladeshi origin.”

The Chief Minister said, “We need another struggle to secure our political, cultural and economic rights from unknown faces. Who are these unknowns? These are the people who don’t carry the legacy of the history and culture of Assam and Bharat. These unknown people are not confined to some specific areas. They have spread their tentacles almost in every area in upper Assam as well.”

The Chief Minister said, “The government has been doing its best to secure the Assamese. However, the government’s efforts alone cannot accomplish the job if the people of the state aren’t aware of the problem. Yet again, the people of Assam need to revive the spirit of the Assam Movement to protect their lands, naamghars, xatras, forest areas, etc.”

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of the state not to sell their lands under any circumstances to any unknown people. He said that the government will enact a law towards this end. He also appealed to the industrialists and businessmen not to offer jobs to any unknown people, depriving the indigenous ones. He also appealed to the vehicle owners not to engage any unknown people as their drivers and to the landowners to cultivate their lands themselves. “Such people may take your lands away,” he cautioned the people of the state.

On the opinion by a section of people to live in harmony with these unknown people, the Chief Minister said, “We won’t. The Assamese didn’t surrender during the Assam Movement, nor will it surrender now. We’ll fight to the last. If Assam and the Assamese are to remain alive, we’ll have to fight continuously.”

On the history behind December 10, the Assam Swahid Divas, the Chief Minister said, “The Assam Agitation started in 1979 seeking the revision of the voter list. The AASU and various other organizations requested the political parties to stay away from contesting elections in Assam. Defying the protest from the people and organizations, Begum Abida Ahmed, wife of Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, went to Barpeta from Guwahati with escorts to file her nomination papers on December 10, 1979. On the way, a group of protestors led by Khargeswar Talukdar obstructed the convoy on the highway at Bhabanipur. In the ensuing tussle, the security personnel beat Khargeswar Talukdar to death and threw his body into a ditch. Based on that incident, Assam observes December 10 as Swahid Divas every year. Today, I feel proud to dedicate this Swahid Smarak Kshetra in memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of Assam and the Assamese. This monument honouring their valour will inspire generations to serve their motherland with pride.”

