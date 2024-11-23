We support agitation against killing of innocent people, but some looted houses on the name of protest: Manipur CM

Imphal: Amid the continued tension and unrest in Manipur, the state’s Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said that the government supports the agitation against the killing of innocent people but some “gangs” have looted and burned ministers’ houses in the name of democratic movement.

The Chief Minister affirmed that he has already condemned the violence and the government has initiated legal actions against it.

Speaking to reporters, N Biren Singh said, “I already said and condemned. Those who are genuinely agitating against the killings of innocent people are genuine, we support their movement and agitation because everyone has the right to democratically agitate. But in the name of the democratic movement, some gangs have looted, burned ministers’ houses and looted their properties. So, we have already initiated appropriate legal action. We have already who’s who identified through CCTV and I feel shame to express this publically that this is happening in Manipur and looting is taking place in the name of agitation. This is a matter of shame. We will take legal action...”

Earlier, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hit back at BJP chief JP Nadda’s letter criticising his party for trying to ‘sensationalise’ the Manipur issue and claimed that his letter was ‘full of falsehoods’ and a ‘4D exercise’ of denial, distortion, distraction, and defamation.

This comes after BJP national president JP Nadda criticised Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s letter to President Droupadi Murmu on violence in Manipur and attacked the party, saying that the party was trying to ‘sensationalise’ the issue amidst the ongoing tension and unrest in the state.

The BJP chief attacked the Congress and said that the party was creating a ‘false, incorrect and politically motivated narrative’ to rake up ‘political mileage’ and peddle its ‘nefarious agendas.’

Several Manipur MLAs on Monday passed a resolution listing their demands including asking the central government to review the imposition of the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) in the state.

The resolution also said that a mass operation must be initiated within seven days against the Kuki militants allegedly responsible for the killing of six people including women and children in Jiribam. It also demanded the transfer of three key cases to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that are linked to the death of one woman who was burnt, the killing of six innocent civilians, and the killing of a woman farmer.

The MLAs in their resolution decided to declare Kuki militants responsible for the killings of six innocent people including women and children to be declared an “unlawful organisation” within seven days.

This escalation comes after six people were found dead. In response to the incident, the Manipur government had initially suspended internet services in seven districts. (ANI)

