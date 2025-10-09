We’re committed to securing justice for Zubeen Garg: Assam CM

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today stated that the government is committed to ensuring justice for Zubeen Garg and that the investigation is proceeding according to expectations. He said the charge sheet will be filed within three months and that Singapore Police will cooperate fully in the probe, having already sent the forensic report.

Talking to the media on Wednesday, the CM said, “We’re committed to securing justice in the Zubeen Garg incident. In this regard, without sparing anyone, we’ve arrested one after another, and I’m sure that Assam Police will be able to file the charge sheet within the stipulated time. Our investigation is proceeding as per expectation. We’re facing some problems due to the Singapore-based persons not presenting themselves. Here also, we are doing the needful to bring them here. The Assam government is very serious about the Zubeen Garg incident, and we will ensure that justice is secured and bring the accused before the court. Generally we’re given a time of three months, and we will not seek extra time to file the charge sheet so that justice can be delivered in court after the completion of the investigation. We’re sure that we will succeed in delivering justice to Zubeen Garg.”

He further said, “Assam Police cannot go to Singapore. The police of any country cannot go to another country to investigate. The police there will assist our police. We don’t require much; we need the video footage of the hotel, of the yacht trip and the statements of those operating the yacht. In October, I will meet the Singapore envoy in New Delhi. I’m sure the Singapore police will help us, considering the relationship of Assam with Singapore. Meanwhile, they have sent us the forensic report. There will be no problem in filing the charge sheet; we’ll get the full cooperation of the Singapore Police.”

Regarding the appearance of the Singapore-based persons, the CM said, “We need to give space to everyone. We need to have patience, and patience pays.”

“We’ll get justice if we go step-by-step and don’t make mistakes. If we mix emotion with justice, everyone will get spared by the court. We’re emotional people, but the police have to work methodically. If we lose the case, people and the lawyers will say the police rushed things,” he pointed out.

