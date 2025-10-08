Top Headlines

AAP Demands Supreme Court-Monitored Probe Into Zubeen Garg’s Death, Criticizes CM Sarma

Party alleges CM’s remarks create confusion and divert investigation into late singer’s demise.
Screengrabs from a video of Zubeen Garg on the yacht in Singapore before his demise
Guwahati: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for making statements that, according to the party, are diverting attention from the investigation into the death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg.

State general secretary (organization) Rajiv Saikia said, “Who visits whose house for dinner? Who is or isn’t a fan of Zubeen Garg? Such frivolous remarks by the Chief Minister will not help uncover the truth behind the tragic death of our beloved artiste. Instead, these statements only create confusion and divert the investigation.”

The AAP called for a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry, emphasizing the need for a thorough probe. Saikia added, “The mysterious death of Assam’s most beloved artiste cannot be taken lightly. The truth must be revealed. The Chief Minister himself has publicly stated that Zubeen Garg was murdered. The investigation must identify who committed the murder, under whose instruction it was done, and who were involved directly or indirectly. This is not the time for political blame games. Only by uncovering the truth and punishing the guilty can we truly pay tribute to our beloved artiste.”

