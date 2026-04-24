West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Record Highest-Ever Voter Turnout Since Independence

NEW DELHI — West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have recorded their highest-ever voter turnout since Independence, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced on Thursday as polling concluded at 6 pm.

"Highest ever percentage of polling in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu since Independence — ECI salutes each voter of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu," Kumar said.

West Bengal recorded a Phase I turnout of 91.91 per cent, while Tamil Nadu came in at 84.80 per cent — both surpassing their previous historical highs.

District-Wise Breakdown: West Bengal

Several districts in West Bengal crossed the 90 per cent mark. Dakshin Dinajpur led the state at 94.85 per cent, followed by Cooch Behar at 94.54 per cent, Birbhum at 93.70 per cent, Jalpaiguri at 93.23 per cent, and Murshidabad at 92.93 per cent.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, West Bengal had recorded an overall turnout of 85.2 per cent — making Thursday's figures a significant jump.

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