What happened to Zubeen? Public will know it by Dec 17: Assam CM

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the public will know the incidents leading to the death of Zubeen Garg on September 19 in Singapore by December 17, 2025.

Speaking to the media here today, the Chief Minister said that the SIT has a deadline to meet - December 17, 2025 - to complete the investigation into the death of the singer and submit the report. "The public will know what happened on September 19, 2025, in Singapore," he said.

Defending the word 'murder' he had used in a press briefing regarding the Zubeen Garg case a few days ago, the Chief Minister said that as the Home Minister he gets some information on investigations. "As the Home Minister, what I say is not for nothing," he said, adding, "Zubeen Garg will get 100 per cent justice. No other issue can divert justice for Zubeen Garg. Issues like the menace of Bangladeshis, etc., will continue to stay, but they cannot dilute the Zubeen issue. Fake Zubeen fans, Akhil Gogoi, Lurinjyoti and others make wild allegations regarding the investigation. Akhil Gogoi, Lurinjyoti and others have the election goal. We're trying our best to ensure 100 per cent justice for Zubeen Garg."

On Gaurav Gogoi's Pakistan link, the Chief Minister said, "As the Chief Minister, I say that Gaurav Gogoi is a Pakistani agent. Foreign agencies planted him in India. What I say has evidence to buttress it. If he dares, Gaurav Gogoi can file a defamation suit against me. I'm stopping short of making public the evidence against Gaurav Gogoi, as our full concentration is in the Zubeen Garg case."

