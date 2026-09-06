When ChatGPT enters the classroom: Can teachers keep up with Gen Z?

New Delhi: India's classrooms are undergoing a profound transformation. With the rise of generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini, students now access instant, personalized answers to their questions-often bypassing traditional textbooks and teachers. This technological shift challenges the centuries-old role of teachers as sole gatekeepers of knowledge. Today, students expect teachers not just to deliver content, but to foster critical thinking, ethical reasoning, and creativity.

Recognising this change, India has started integrating AI education into its curriculum. The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with CBSE and NCERT, plans to introduce Artificial Intelligence and Computational Thinking from Class 3 onwards, starting in 2026. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 supports the use of AI to personalise learning, enhance teacher capabilities, and bridge educational gaps. Initiatives like DIKSHA, SOAR, and SWAYAM already leverage AI for inclusivity, translation, and free access to advanced courses.

AI's strengths are clear: it can personalise lessons, generate quizzes, provide instant feedback, translate materials into regional languages, and handle administrative tasks. However, AI has its limits. It cannot sense a student's emotional state, motivate a disengaged learner, resolve class-room conflicts, or serve as a mentor and role model. Critically, AI may reflect biases in its training data, especially on sensitive historical or social topics.

A key concern is the digital divide-students in private schools with better resources may benefit more from AI than those in government schools with limited digital access. While AI can help bridge India's language gap by making learning accessible in multiple languages, questions remain about the quality and accuracy of these translations.

The rise of AI also raises issues of academic honesty, as students can use it to generate assign-ments. These highlight the need for revised evaluation techniques that prioritise discussion, rea-soning, and practical application over rote memorisation.

Ultimately, experts agree that AI should be a classroom assistant, not a replacement for teachers. The true purpose of education-teaching students to think independently-remains firmly in hu-man hands, with teachers empowered by technology to inspire India's next generation of thinkers. (ANI)

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