When Dance Made History: Assam Honours Jhumoir Heroes For Creating World Record in February

Guwahati : Joy and pride filled the air as the Assam government announced special citations and honorariums for the thousands of dancers who performed in the grand Jhumoir Binandini event in February.
That unforgettable evening saw over 8,600 performers move as one their rhythm, colour, and spirit celebrating 200 years of Assam’s tea industry. The performance not only broke records but also touched hearts, showing the strength and beauty of the state’s folk traditions.
Today’s recognition is more than a reward; it's a message that every artist matters, every tradition has meaning, and every dance tells the story of our land.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “This performance was a symbol of Assam’s unity and pride. These dancers carried the soul of our culture.”
Meanwhile, Sanjay Kishan, minister of State for Tea Tribe Welfare and Labour Welfare speaking to the media , thanked Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for taking this initiative of Jhumoor Binondini for the first time since independence to promote the tea tribe and rank them in the global level.
Also, Minister of culture, Bimal Bora took hold of this programme and briefed the media saying, "today they will be provided with certificates and will be rewarded. They are the people who had a great lead in boosting the economy of India and making Assam brighter with it’s traditions and culture."