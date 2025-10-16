When Dance Made History: Assam Honours Jhumoir Heroes For Creating World Record in February

Today’s recognition is more than a reward; it's a message that every artist matters, every tradition has meaning, and every dance tells the story of our land.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “This performance was a symbol of Assam’s unity and pride. These dancers carried the soul of our culture.”

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kishan, minister of State for Tea Tribe Welfare and Labour Welfare speaking to the media , thanked Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for taking this initiative of Jhumoor Binondini for the first time since independence to promote the tea tribe and rank them in the global level.

Also, Minister of culture, Bimal Bora took hold of this programme and briefed the media saying, "today they will be provided with certificates and will be rewarded. They are the people who had a great lead in boosting the economy of India and making Assam brighter with it’s traditions and culture."