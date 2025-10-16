Assam CM Meets Singapore Envoy as Probe into Zubeen Garg’s Death Advances

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met the Singapore High Commissioner at Assam Bhawan in New Delhi amid the ongoing investigation into the death of celebrated Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

The meeting, held on Thursday, focused on strengthening bilateral relations between Assam and Singapore while also touching upon recent developments linked to Garg’s untimely demise.

In an official statement, the Singapore High Commission confirmed that local police are investigating the case and that an autopsy report has already been submitted. However, the envoy declined to provide further details, urging the public to remain calm and refrain from speculation until the investigation concludes.

Chief Minister Sarma assured the High Commissioner of full support and cooperation from the Assam government, expressing confidence that the inquiry would bring clarity and closure to Garg’s family, friends, and countless admirers across the region.

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most iconic cultural figures, passed away in Singapore earlier this month, prompting widespread grief and demands for a transparent investigation into the circumstances of his death.