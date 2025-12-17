Youth Arrested with Heroin and Cash in Late-Night Police Operation in Guwahati

Guwahati: In a late-night operation, Paltanbazar Police arrested a youth with a significant quantity of banned drugs and cash near Ulubari on Tuesday, raising fresh concerns over drug-related activities in the city.

The incident took place around midnight after local residents noticed suspicious movement in the area and informed the police. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, police reached the spot and apprehended the accused.

During the search, police recovered 12 grams of banned heroin packed in 99 small containers from his possession. In addition, cash amounting to Rs. 1.63 lakh was seized, which police suspect to be proceeds from drug trafficking. A scooter without a registration number plate was also recovered from the spot, believed to have been used by the accused for his activities.

The arrested youth has been identified as Akhilesh Kumar Verma, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. According to police sources, Verma had been living in Guwahati as a tenant for quite some time and is suspected to be involved in the illegal drug trade.

Local residents told police that the youth had been camping in the area for the past 10 days and was often seen behaving unusually. Growing suspicious of his movements, locals detained him and immediately alerted the police, leading to his arrest.

Police officials said further investigation is underway to trace the source of the seized drugs and to determine whether the accused is linked to a larger drug network operating in the city or outside the state.

Authorities have praised the timely action of local residents and reiterated their commitment to intensifying operations against drug trafficking to ensure public safety.