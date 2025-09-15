Where Dreams Become Doctors: SMC Sets World Record with 150 MBBS Admissions in First Year
Tripura: In a moment of pride for India’s northeast, Tripura Santiniketan Medical College (TSMC) has carved its name into history by enrolling 150 MBBS students in its very first academic session (2024) a feat that has earned it a place in the World Book of Records London.
The recognition was formally conferred during a prestigious event held at the House of Commons, British Parliament, Westminster, celebrating TSMC’s milestone as the highest inaugural MBBS intake by any new medical college globally.
The honour underscores not only the institution’s rapid development but also reflects Tripura’s growing prominence in India’s medical education landscape. Set up with a mission to bridge the healthcare gap in northeastern India, TSMC has already positioned itself as a beacon of hope for aspiring doctors from the region and beyond.
This is not just a number; it's a symbol of trust, vision, and commitment to medical excellence," said a college spokesperson. "We are dedicated to nurturing talent and strengthening healthcare delivery."
Backed by state-of-the-art infrastructure and a dedicated faculty, TSMC’s record-setting intake marks a new chapter in educational empowerment, bringing global attention to a region often underrepresented in national headlines.
As Tripura celebrates this historic feat, TSMC stands as a shining example of what vision, planning, and purpose can achieve even in the first year.
