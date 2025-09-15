Where Dreams Become Doctors: SMC Sets World Record with 150 MBBS Admissions in First Year

The recognition was formally conferred during a prestigious event held at the House of Commons, British Parliament, Westminster, celebrating TSMC’s milestone as the highest inaugural MBBS intake by any new medical college globally.

The honour underscores not only the institution’s rapid development but also reflects Tripura’s growing prominence in India’s medical education landscape. Set up with a mission to bridge the healthcare gap in northeastern India, TSMC has already positioned itself as a beacon of hope for aspiring doctors from the region and beyond.