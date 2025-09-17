Where Orchids Bloom And Drums Beat: Kaziranga Open Its Heart To The World

Under a canopy of stars and orchids, hundreds of Indian Forest Service officers and international eco-tourism trainees were treated to a dazzling showcase of Assamese folk dances, traditional music, and tribal storytelling. The audience, a vibrant mix of cultures, celebrated the rhythms of Assam in one unforgettable night.

A beloved cultural tradition of the Orchid Garden, the evening folk show has returned with new energy this year. Park authorities announced several additions, including rarely seen dance forms from across the Northeast, live ethnic instrumental showcases, and immersive guest experiences.