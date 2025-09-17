Where Orchids Bloom And Drums Beat: Kaziranga Open Its Heart To The World

Kaziranga: The heart of Assam throbbed with drumbeats and dance as the Kaziranga National Orchid Garden reopened its iconic evening folk program, ushering in the Kaziranga National Park Tourism Year 2025-26 with flair and festivity.
Under a canopy of stars and orchids, hundreds of Indian Forest Service officers and international eco-tourism trainees were treated to a dazzling showcase of Assamese folk dances, traditional music, and tribal storytelling. The audience, a vibrant mix of cultures, celebrated the rhythms of Assam in one unforgettable night.
A beloved cultural tradition of the Orchid Garden, the evening folk show has returned with new energy this year. Park authorities announced several additions, including rarely seen dance forms from across the Northeast, live ethnic instrumental showcases, and immersive guest experiences.
“This isn’t just a performance; it’s a journey through Assam’s soul,” said a park representative. “We want every guest to feel the heartbeat of the forest and the spirit of our people.”
The revived program is set to run throughout the tourism year, turning each evening at the Orchid Garden into a living museum of Assamese culture just steps from the wilds of Kaziranga.
With culture and conservation dancing hand in hand, Kaziranga is poised for a tourism season like no other.
