Atmanirbhar Push: Assam Artisan Expands Kaziranga Sculpture Hub

Kaziranga: Assam artisan Ashim Neog has transformed his passion for sculpture into a flourishing entrepreneurial venture, embodying the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat in Kaziranga.

What began as a modest roadside stall near his home along National Highway 715 at Kuthori has grown into a popular hub for handcrafted wooden art. Neog’s intricate figurines of the one-horned rhinoceros, elephants, bison, birds, and other wildlife species have become highly sought-after souvenirs for both domestic and international tourists visiting Kaziranga National Park.

Beyond their artistic appeal, the sculptures symbolize the unique biodiversity of Assam and showcase how traditional craftsmanship can generate sustainable livelihoods.

Neog credited government support under the Atmanirbhar Scheme for enabling him to expand his enterprise. “The encouragement from Hon’ble Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has boosted confidence in small entrepreneurs like us. Today, my work not only supports my family but also inspires others in the community to take up creative self-reliance,” he said.

The artisan’s journey reflects a growing trend of local entrepreneurship aligning with Assam’s tourism economy blending culture, conservation, and commerce into a model for grassroots development.