Who will be responsible if Assam imposes restrictions on M’layans?

Paul Lyngdoh to cabbies

SHILLONG: A looming backlash against Meghalayans could unfold if neighbouring Assam retaliates with stringent restrictions in response to demands raised by local tourist taxi associations, cautioned Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, as he underlined the gravity of the issue, which extends beyond tourism into matters of connectivity and access to essential services. Stressing that any aggressive stance by the associations could jeopardise the ease of movement to airports, railway stations and even critical hospital facilities in Guwahati, the minister warned that the responsibility of such consequences cannot rest solely with the government.

Minister in charge of Tourism Paul Lyngdoh said, "Tourism is a growing sector. All these years, you don't hear of such demands and such issues raised by tourist taxi associations because tourism was minimal. Now, with the sector increasing its reach, more and more people would like to reap the benefits. There's nothing wrong with that, but we also have to look at the possibilities of a backlash. What if Assam also imposes stringent measures, and if Meghalayans are stopped from going to airports, railway stations or hospitals in Guwahati, who will take responsibility?"

He added, "This is a very intricate and complex matter, which is why, about four months back, the Department of Tourism had organised a stakeholders' meet where leaders of the taxi tourist associations participated. As an outcome, a committee was constituted by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma with Cyril Deingdoh as chairman, and he has had several rounds of discussions."

Highlighting the government's initiatives, Lyngdoh said, "Our stand is very clear. We want tourism to benefit local employment, which is why we launched the Prime Vehicle Scheme - 80 per cent funded by the government and the rest through bank soft loans. This year, we are looking at an increase of about 100 more prime vehicles. Visitors cannot be expected to change cars midway. At least we will ensure they are taken to their accommodation, and thereafter they can use locally owned vehicles. That system is being worked out through this committee."

