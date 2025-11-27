Wild Elephants Wreak Havoc in Bijni, Destroys Farmland

Bijni: A herd of wild elephants wreaked havoc in the India–Bhutan border region on Wednesday night, targeting several villages under the Bijni subdivision of Chirang district. The elephants, suspected of having ventured out in quest of food, damaged huge tracts of agricultural land of 3 and 2 No. Sikajhora villages, rendering farmers aghast.

According to the locals, the herd has raided farmland, destroying crops as well as long stretches of bettlenut plantations. They have further vandalised almost one bigha of land. Farmers reported that each household suffered an agricultural setback that will take years to recover from.