A New Era for India's Workforce: Centre Implements Four Labour Codes

For decades, India worked in a fragmented legislative environment established during the 1930s-1950s, which did not align with the requirements of a modern economy. The new Labour Codes fill this gap by balancing workers' welfare and industry growth, leading to a harmonious ecosystem that promotes a robust, skilled, and future-ready workforce.

The new laws mean some big benefits for workers. They include universal minimum wages, gratuity benefits, social security coverage, provisions for women to do night shifts, subject to their consent and required safety measures, recognition of gig economy workers, a formal appointment letter requirement, etc.