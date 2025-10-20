Kati Bihu celebrated with fanfare at Ahatguri to promote agricultural prosperity

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: With an aim to bring prosperity among farmers, Morigaon District Agriculture Office celebrated the traditional Assamese Kati Bihu with fanfare at Ahatguri’s Bezbarua Pather on Saturday evening. People lit lanterns under the basil tree to invoke the protection of crops and the welfare of the farmers .The fields were lit with sky lanterns and lanterns under Tulsi in keeping with the tradition of Kati Bihu. As part of the programme, seeds of pulses under the National Food Security Mission were distributed among some farmers, which was moderated by DAO Tapan Kr Brahman. The event was also attended by District Fisheries Officer Bhaskar Jyoti Nath and all officers and employees of the District Agriculture Department.

