Wildlife Restoration: Painted Storks Return to Kaziranga After Four-Year Absence

Guwahati: After a four-year absence, the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has once again welcomed the Painted Stork (Mycteria leucocephala), a familiar winter visitor to Assam’s wetlands.

The return of the large migratory birds is being hailed as a significant indicator of ecological revival in one of the state’s most sensitive habitats. Their graceful presence over the park’s marshes and water bodies underscores the positive impact of sustained conservation measures.

Sharing the news on social media platform X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote: “Kaziranga welcomes an old guest after 4 years. The elegant migratory Painted Storks have made a comeback to Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve’s skies, soaring once again over our wetlands — a proof that nature heals when we protect it. Another win for our conservation efforts.”

The Painted Stork, native to South and Southeast Asia, is known for its striking plumage and distinctive yellow beak. Its seasonal visits to Kaziranga had stopped in recent years, raising concerns among conservationists about the park’s ecological balance.

Wildlife experts believe the birds’ return signals an encouraging trend in the park’s recovery from pressures such as climate change, floods, and human disturbances. Kaziranga, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is globally recognised for its population of the one-horned rhinoceros but also serves as a critical refuge for migratory bird species.

The reappearance of the Painted Stork has renewed optimism among conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts alike, reaffirming Kaziranga’s place as a vibrant sanctuary for both resident and migratory species.