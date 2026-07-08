Will continue crackdown until dismantling drug network: Assam CM

House expresses concern over drugs menace

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Cutting across party lines, the Assam Assembly today expressed serious concern over the drug menace in the state and appealed to the state government to take stringent measures against the perpetrators.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma assured the Assembly that the government would take stringent measures against drug trafficking, stating, "Our war against drugs still continues. We will continue the crackdown until we dismantle the drug network. When the police had to take drastic action against the perpetrators, they often faced sharp criticism from some quarters. Such criticisms make the police slow down their tempo. I appeal to all to stay away from demoralizing the police force through sharp criticism when they need to take stringent action against drug traffickers and others involved. Drug traffickers are often armed. When the police have to act against them, they, sometimes, face firing, leading them to retaliate. The police need to be tough against those who defy laws."

The chief minister said that the tough stand taken by the government against drug trafficking has led to the arrest of over 26,000 drug traffickers, including seizures worth Rs 3,253 crore since 2021. "When the police in Assam pursue drug traffickers, they encounter an impasse at the Myanmar border that they cannot cross. To remove this hurdle, the central government is taking up the issue with Myanmar to find a way out. Along with the war against drugs, we need to take measures for the rehabilitation of drug addicts. It has come to the government's attention that some rehabilitation centres are also supplying drugs. I appeal to dedicated NGOs to come forward for the rehabilitation of drug addicts. If we can dismantle the drug trafficking network, the number of crimes in society will come down automatically," he said.

Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika said, "Statistics stand testimony to the seriousness of the government in fighting the drug menace. In 2025, authorities registered 3,335 drug-related cases, a significant increase from only 195 cases in 2011. The government opened a portal for the public to lodge complaints against drug-related cases. We have received 585 drug-related complaints so far. It's a positive sign."

Zakir Hussain Sikdar of the Congress raised the drug menace, seeking to call the attention of the Speaker under Rule 54. Taking the gravity of the issue, Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass requested the leaders of all parties to speak on it.

Sikdar said, "The drug menace will not be controlled until we address its root causes. Despite government action, drug syndicates and traffickers continue to run their business. It's the drug menace that is out to spoil the new generation."

With his voice choked with emotion, AIUDF MLA Badruddin Ajmal said, "The drug menace has left no strata of society unaffected, let alone the youth. Support from society for the government is a must to solve the menace."

TMC MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed said that drug trafficking and consumption have been becoming rampant in the sar areas as well. He alleged a nexus between drug peddlers and some police personnel.

BPF's Rupam Chandra Roy, Dipak Das of the AGP, and Bhupen Bora of the BJP spoke on the issue.

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