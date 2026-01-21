Will IBM Buy Into Assam’s Growth Story?

Guwahati: In what could mark a turning point for Assam’s information technology sector, global technology major IBM, which is steadily expanding its footprint in India, is considering the state as a potential destination for future investments.

An IBM delegation is expected to visit Assam next month to assess on-ground opportunities and evaluate the state’s readiness for prospective investments.

The development follows a high-level meeting between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and IBM Vice Chairman Gary Cohn on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos.

During the interaction, Cohn informed the Chief Minister that a team from IBM would soon visit Guwahati to explore areas of interest, signalling the company’s intent to examine Assam’s growing digital and industrial ecosystem.

IBM has been expanding its presence across India through a range of strategic initiatives.

The company has announced plans to skill five million Indian youths by 2030 in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity,

and quantum computing, aimed at building a future-ready workforce and strengthening India’s global competitiveness in emerging tech domains.

The technology giant has also been actively driving AI adoption and innovation partnerships in the country. Its collaboration with BharatGen to develop AI models tailored to India’s linguistic and cultural diversity reflects IBM’s focus on inclusive and locally relevant technology solutions.

On the cutting edge of innovation, IBM — in partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and the Government of Andhra Pradesh — is set to deploy India’s largest quantum computer at the Amaravati Quantum Valley Tech Park, underlining its long-term commitment to advanced research and development infrastructure in India.

For Assam, a potential partnership with IBM could open multiple growth avenues. These include skill development and employment opportunities for local youth in high-end technologies, technology adoption partnerships to support government services and business innovation, and collaborations in research hubs, innovation centres, and industry-academia linkages.

Strengthened engagement with a global technology leader like IBM could also enhance Assam’s global visibility, attracting further investments and expertise. By aligning with such international partners, Assam aims to accelerate its digital transformation, boost employment, and position itself as a hub for innovation and the knowledge economy in Northeast India.