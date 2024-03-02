Senior cops at levels of Superintendent of Police and Additional Superintendent of Police shuffled in state

Guwahati: Senior police officers in the state, at the levels of Superintendent of Police (SP) and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), were shuffled today.

According to notifications issued by the Home Department, several SPs and ASPs were given marching orders to occupy a post from another officer or fill an existing vacancy ‘in the interest of public service.’

The order stated that Barun Purkayastha, IPS Superintendent of Police (Law), Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Vigilance & Anti-Corruption-I, Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati, with effect from the date of taking over charge against an existing vacancy.

Bir Bikram Gogoi, APS, Commandant, 10th APBn., Kahilipara, Guwahati, was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, BI (EO-I), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati, with effect from the date of taking over charge from Santanu Sharma Pathak, APS, who has been transferred to another post.

Meanwhile, Santanu Sharma Pathak, APS, Superintendent of Police, BI (EO-I), has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, BI (EO-II), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati, with effect from the date of taking over charge from the transferred SP, Hridayjit Barman, APS.

On the other hand, Hridayjit Barman, APS, Superintendent of Police, BI (EO-II), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (Law), Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati, with effect from the date of taking over charge from Barun Purkayastha, IPS.

Also, Swapnaneel Deka, APS, who was under an order of transfer dated February 20, 2024, as Superintendent of Police, Goalpara, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Nagaon, with effect from the date of taking over charge from Nabaneet Mahanta, APS.

In turn, Nabaneet Mahanta, APS, posted as Superintendent of Police, Nagaon, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Goalpara, with effect from the date of taking over charge of the existing vacancy, after Swapnaneel Deka was transferred.

The order further stated that Dharmendra Kr. Das, APS, Commandant, 14th APBn., Daulsal, Nalbari, is being transferred and posted as Commandant, 10th APBn., Kahilipara, Guwahati, with effect from the date of taking over charge from Bir Bikram Gogoi, APS.

Meanwhile, Moidul Islam, APS, Additional Superintendent of Police (S&I), Tinsukia, is being transferred and posted as 2nd-in-command, 9th APBn., Barhampur, Nagaon, with effect from the date of taking over charge against the existing vacancy.

Kalyan Kr. Pathak, APS, Addl. SP (HQ), Kamrup, is being transferred and posted as Addl. SP, BI (EO-I), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati, with effect from the date of taking over charge from transferred Bhanita Nath, APS.

In her turn, Bhanita Nath, APS, Addl. SP, BI (EO-I), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati, has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP, BI (EO-II), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati, with effect from the date of taking over charge of the existing vacancy.

Moreover, Ashit Sutradhar, APS, Dy. SRP, Badarpur, is being transferred and posted as Dy. SRP, Bongaigaon, with effect from the date of taking over charge against the existing vacancy, the order stated.

