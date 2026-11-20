GUWAHATI: After the recent fatal accident near Kaziranga in the Golaghat district, the state Transport Department has tightened its enforcement activities all over the state.

The enforcement includes ensuring vehicle fitness, driving licences, unpaid fines or challans of vehicles, hamlets of riders, pollution certificates, insurance coverage, and more. The enforcement officials have found rampant violations on various fronts. So far, so good!

The key issue is that the winter fog has already begun to reduce visibility at night. At night, Guwahati roads have started to remain foggy, let alone other areas in the state. The fog will be thicker with the advancement of the winter, and poor night visibility will continue until the end of January or early February 2027 in the state.

Poor visibility on highways during the winter is known to be notorious for the occurrence of accidents in the state where picnic goers and tourists are on the move at night or in the wee hours. The number of accidents during the winter also depends on the road condition and proper signage. Craters on highways may lead to fatal accidents when the visibility is poor.

In light of this situation, road development agencies must evaluate the condition of roads within their respective jurisdictions in the state. Eyewitnesses attributed the recent accident on the national highway near Sonapur in the Kamrup (M) district to a crater.

According to information from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways available with The Sentinel, the condition of 82 km of national highways in the state is reportedly poor or damaged in 2025-26. This is an official statistic that may not reflect reality, as some data may be missing from reports. Moreover, several four-lane national highways are under construction in upper and lower Assam, leading to road diversions. Such diversions must have appropriate signage for drivers to notice. Road development agencies need to be proactive in addressing all such deficiencies to prevent potential road accidents.

A fatal accident in the Morigaon district occurred last night.

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