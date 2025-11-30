Winter Session of Parliament to Begin on December 1; Centre Holds All-Party Meet

Delhi: The Winter Session of Parliament is all set to begin on December 1, Monday, and conclude on December 19, featuring 15 sittings spread across 19 days. Private Members’ Bills will be taken up on December 5 and 19, while Private Members’ resolutions are scheduled for December 12.

As the 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha convene, lawmakers are expected to deliberate on an extensive set of legislative and financial matters, according to sources.

The President has recommended the introduction of several key bills, including the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025, the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The Health Security and National Security Cess Bill has been cleared for introduction under Article 117(1) and Article 274(1), with consideration under Article 117(3). Similarly, the Manipur GST (Second Amendment) Bill has been approved under Articles 207(1) and 207(3), while the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill has secured clearance under Articles 117 and 274.

Similarly other legislative proposals likely to be taken up are the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025; the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025; the National Highways (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Atomic Energy Bill, 2025; the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Securities Markets Code Bill (SMC), 2025; the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025.

Ahead of the winter session of Parliament, the Centre convened an all-party meeting on Sunday. The meeting brought together leaders across the political spectrum on the eve of a short but high-stakes session. The opposition reportedly flagged a wide range of issues including the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, the Delhi blast and foreign policy matters that it wants to raise in both Houses.