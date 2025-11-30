Kohima Police Unveil Detailed Traffic and Security Measures for Hornbill Festival 2025

Kohima: As the 26th Hornbill Festival is scheduled to take place from December 1–10 at Naga Heritage Village in Nagaland's Kisama, the Kohima police issued an elaborate traffic, parking, shuttle, and security advisory to ensure the iconic event unfolds without any hitch. The guidelines were announced during a media briefing at the PHQ Mini Conference Hall.

Additional Director General of Police Renchamo P. Kikon said that over the years, traffic management had vastly improved compared to the early years. Last year's 25th edition saw "seamless regulation" with hardly any complaints, he added.

Similarly, this year, he promised sound security arrangements, including a three-tier security system. There will not be armed personnel inside the main arena, except in the case of Z-plus protected VVIPs, whose security staff can carry only small, concealed weapons. Only Tourist Police and District Police on duty will be visibly armed.