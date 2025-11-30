Kohima Police Unveil Detailed Traffic and Security Measures for Hornbill Festival 2025

Kohima: As the 26th Hornbill Festival is scheduled to take place from December 1–10 at Naga Heritage Village in Nagaland's Kisama, the Kohima police issued an elaborate traffic, parking, shuttle, and security advisory to ensure the iconic event unfolds without any hitch. The guidelines were announced during a media briefing at the PHQ Mini Conference Hall.
Additional Director General of Police Renchamo P. Kikon said that over the years, traffic management had vastly improved compared to the early years. Last year's 25th edition saw "seamless regulation" with hardly any complaints, he added.
Similarly, this year, he promised sound security arrangements, including a three-tier security system. There will not be armed personnel inside the main arena, except in the case of Z-plus protected VVIPs, whose security staff can carry only small, concealed weapons. Only Tourist Police and District Police on duty will be visibly armed.
Additional SP (Traffic) Puzoto Khatso presented the traffic plan, wherein vehicle parking will be done according to car passes: Z-category VVIPs at the main arena, X and Y at Gate-2, organisers at the Amphitheatre, vendors via Japfu Christian College, and PWD parking near Gate-2.
Vehicles will be allowed entry only through Gate-1 if they possess valid car passes, after which they must park near Gate-2. Vendors are required to enter via JCC before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m. and must exit through Imagiland. Z-category vehicles will have access to the main arena solely through Gate-2, while all vehicles with X, Y, or PWD passes must use the Kisama Parking Area located near Gate-2.
Vehicles parked in this zone will exit through Imagiland for southbound or Manipur-bound routes, and through the Rhododendron Resort/NH route for those heading towards Kohima. Additional LMV parking is available at the Phesama ground.
An alternate route to reach Kisama from Dimapur/Chümoukedima runs via Old KMC check gate-Jotsoma-Nagaland College of Music and Fine Arts-Forest Colony-BSNL Exchange-PHQ Point-Phesama, and finally Kisama.
Vehicle owners must display their contact numbers clearly on the windshield. Any vehicle parked along the NH stretch between the Phesama old check gate and Kisama will be towed under Section 127 of the MV Act, with owners bearing damage costs, a Rs. 1,500 towing fee, and a Rs. 500 penalty under Section 201. Drone operators must obtain prior permission from PHQ, as flying without approval is punishable. More than 35 free shuttle buses and 10 NST paid buses will ply from different points to ensure the smooth movement of visitors.
During the festival, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter Kohima from 7 a.m. till 10 p.m., while traffic restrictions during the Night Carnival will shut the Phoolbari–Razhü Point stretch every day from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Subsequently, the use of drones would need prior permission from PHQ; failing which would attract prosecution. Kohima police called upon all visitors to strictly adhere to the guidelines for a safe and enjoyable festival.