Witch-hunting still prevalent in Chariduar village

A CORRESPONDENT



RANGAPARA: The police rescued Chakradhar Daimary, a villager of Oujuli-Rangagora village along the Assam-Arunachal border area under Chariduar police station, from the clutch of some witch-hunters. The drive by the police led to the arrest of some people for torturing Chakradhar Daimary on the pretext of practising black magic.

According to reports, some misguided villagers picked up Chakradhar Daimary recently and tortured him inhumanly on the charge of practising black magic. Some local ABSU workers said that a woman of the village was suffering from serious illness, and the educationally backward people of the area assumed that this was happening because someone was practising black magic on her.

On receiving the information, the local police rushed to the spot and rescued Chakradhar Daimary. Chakradhar lodged an FIR against Pradip Khaklary, Premananda Basumatary, Ansuma Daimary, Jailshing Daimary and Maheswar Basumatary at Chardwar police station. The police registered a case (section 341/294/323/307/34 IPC-17/22) based on the complaint. The police have arrested the accused.

Former ABSU workers of the area, Madan Basumatary and Sufal Narzary revealed that in 2006, one Dharmeswar Boro of Kathaljuli village under Chardwar PS was killed on charges of practising witchcraft. He was the father-in-law of Chakradhar Daimary. In 2021, in the Gerugajuli area under Rangapara police station, an old man was killed on charges of practising witchcraft.

Social activists think that the lack of proper health services, education facilities like good schools or colleges, communication facilities, electrification, safe drinking facilities and awareness of modern systems are the main reasons behind the prevalence of witch-hunting among the Bodo people in this belt.

"Due to lack of hospitals, people need to go either to Tezpur or Balipara which is too far from their place. The local Chardwar-based 30-bedded hospital fails miserably to offer healthcare services to the people of this area," said the social activists.

Meanwhile, Sonitpur Superintendent of Police Dr Dhananjay Ghanwat, who organized an awareness programme in the area on January 24 in the presence of human rights activist Dr Dibyajyoti Saikia, a host of ABSU workers, among others, said, "Social workers, as well as social organizations, should work in this direction to make the people free from superstitious beliefs." He added that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in this evil deed.

A team from Rangapara College on Thursday organized an awareness programme in the area. Attending as the chief guest, Sonitpur Deputy Commissioner Bhupesh Chandra Das urged the people to develop scientific temperament.

