Witness Reveals SIT Seized 26 Items, Alleges Financial Irregularities in Zubeen Death Case

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Three witnesses deposed before the fast-track court in connection with Zubeen's death case today.

One of the witnesses, Amit Baruah, the secretary of Zubeen Garg's Kahilipara apartment society, came out after giving his testimony in court and made some remarkable comments.

Speaking with the media after his testimony, Amit Baruah presented several key points, including the fact that he was present as a witness when SIT had seized around 26 items from the Kahilipara house after Zubeen's death. Among the seized items were Zubeen's death certificate, passport, medicines, other important documents, etc. Baruah also alleged that there were huge financial anomalies committed during the construction of Jonali's ZG Studio. He alleged that Siddharth and Shekhar, who were in charge of the construction of Jonali Studio, misappropriated lakhs of rupees, got substandard work done and then washed their hands off the responsibility.

The court fixed July 20, 2026, for further evidence of prosecution and production of the accused persons through video conferencing.

Also Read: Key Witness Testifies for Third Consecutive Day in Zubeen Garg Death Case Trial