Key Witness Testifies for Third Consecutive Day in Zubeen Garg Death Case Trial

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The fast-track court hearing the Zubeen Garg death case continued its proceedings on Friday, with the trial reaching another important stage as a key prosecution witness appeared for the third consecutive day.

Palmee Borthakur, sister of Zubeen Garg, resumed her deposition before the court, with her testimony remaining a significant part of the prosecution’s case.

Sources said the defence was expected to continue its detailed cross-examination during Friday’s hearing. On Thursday, counsel representing accused Shyamkanu Mahanta had extensively questioned Borthakur.

The cross-examination on Friday was scheduled to be conducted by the lawyer representing another accused, Siddharth Sharma. The defence was expected to scrutinise the witness’s statements in an effort to assess their consistency and reliability.

The case continued to be heard by the fast-track court, with the proceedings progressing steadily towards an early conclusion.

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