WMO Report: Earth's Climate Most Out of Balance in Recorded History

The Earth's climate is more out of balance than at any point in observed human history, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned on Monday, as greenhouse gas concentrations continue to push atmospheric and ocean temperatures to new records while ice sheets shrink further.

The findings were published in the WMO's State of the Global Climate 2025 report, released on World Meteorological Day — marked annually on March 23, this year under the theme "Observing Today, Protecting Tomorrow."

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