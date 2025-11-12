Woman Killed, Another Critically Injured in Rupai Estate Attack

Doomdooma: A tragic incident at the Rupai Tea Estate in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Tuesday night left one woman dead and another seriously injured, triggering widespread unrest in the area.

According to police, Narottam Bhoomij, a resident of the estate, allegedly attacked 55-year-old Sheela Nanda and her daughter-in-law, Rashmi Karmakar with a sharp weapon following a dispute. Both women were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where Sheela Nanda was declared dead. Rashmi Karmakar, who sustained grievous injuries, was later shifted to Dibrugarh Medical College and Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

After the incident came to light, hundreds of angry residents gathered at the tea estate demanding justice. The situation quickly turned violent when some protesters set fire to several houses and shops and damaged an e-rickshaw in anger.

Police teams from Doomdooma and neighbouring stations were deployed to control the situation. After an extensive search operation, the accused Narottam Bhoomij was arrested from the Baghjan area later that night.

The district administration has tightened security in and around the tea estate to prevent further escalation. Senior police officials are monitoring the situation closely.

Locals have expressed deep shock and grief over the incident and have requested authorities to ensure justice for the victim while restoring peace in the region.