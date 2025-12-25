Woman Missing from Bijni's Chirang District: Police Launch Search

Bijni: In a shocking turn of events, a 33-year-old woman has been reported missing from the Bijni area of Chirang district, raising concern among family members and residents. The missing woman has been identified as Sangita Ray, a resident of No. 2 Barpathar (Natun Para) under the jurisdiction of Panbari Police Station.
As per the reports, the woman is a mother of five children and has been untraceable since December 21. According to family sources, Sangita Ray left home on December 21 and did not return. Her family has been repeatedly trying to contact or locate her. But all the attempts proved to be unsuccessful, prompting her husband, Sanjit Ray, to approach the police. He subsequently lodged a formal complaint at Panbari Police Station, requesting immediate assistance in tracing his missing wife.
Following the filing of the complaint, the police have initiated preliminary steps to investigate the matter. Efforts are being made to gather information from possible locations, nearby areas, and acquaintances, while keeping a lookout for any leads that may help establish her whereabouts. The family has also appealed to the public for support in the search.
Furthermore, the family has urged anyone who may have seen Sangita Ray or has any information related to her disappearance to come forward without delay. Her husband, Sanjit Ray, has requested that such information be shared directly with him to assist in the search.
Members of the public with any clue regarding Sangita Ray’s whereabouts are requested to contact Sanjit Ray at mobile number 7896835112 or inform the nearest police station. Any small piece of information could prove crucial in helping reunite her with her family.