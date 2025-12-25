Woman Missing from Bijni's Chirang District: Police Launch Search

Following the filing of the complaint, the police have initiated preliminary steps to investigate the matter. Efforts are being made to gather information from possible locations, nearby areas, and acquaintances, while keeping a lookout for any leads that may help establish her whereabouts. The family has also appealed to the public for support in the search.

Furthermore, the family has urged anyone who may have seen Sangita Ray or has any information related to her disappearance to come forward without delay. Her husband, Sanjit Ray, has requested that such information be shared directly with him to assist in the search.

Members of the public with any clue regarding Sangita Ray’s whereabouts are requested to contact Sanjit Ray at mobile number 7896835112 or inform the nearest police station. Any small piece of information could prove crucial in helping reunite her with her family.