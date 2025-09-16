Women’s Groups on Alert After Assault on Assam Researcher at Arunachal’s Lohit

Guwahati: Women’s groups in eastern Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district have declared heightened vigilance after the alleged assault of a female researcher from Assam at the sacred Parshuram Kund pilgrimage site.

In a joint statement, the All Mishmi Women’s Welfare Society and Wakro Women’s Welfare Society said, “We are highly alert and cautious after the unfortunate incident. We are in constant contact with the police to ensure no such event recurs.”

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Titir Debnath, a PhD scholar from Dhubri pursuing research at the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), Bengaluru, was conducting fieldwork on monkey behavior near the Lohit River. She was accompanied by Sareng Rangmang, a 27-year-old Mishmi woman from Kareh village.

According to reports, the accused, Sunil Rao alias Sunil Kumar,a regular visitor to the site confronted the duo, allegedly demanding identity cards, hurling abuses, and physically assaulting them. Lohit SP Thutan Jamba confirmed that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the accused was arrested on Saturday from a nearby forested area.

The incident has sparked outrage, with activists across Arunachal and Assam condemning it as an “attack on women’s dignity.” Women’s groups have demanded enhanced safety protocols at pilgrimage and research sites, including better lighting, policing, and grievance mechanisms.

Authorities have deployed additional security around Parshuram Kund, while the state government has assured a review of safety measures. The victims, visibly shaken, have urged strict action, stressing that such incidents threaten both academic research and women’s safety in sensitive regions.