Assam: Tragic Road Accident at Rotuwa Toll Gate in Behali, Five Injured

Behali: A road accident occurred at the Rotuwa toll gate around 10:30 pm on Monday when a Bolero vehicle (AS07N 5193), traveling from Lakhimpur to Bishwanath Chariali, collided with a divider.

The vehicle was carrying five passengers, including the driver. All sustained injuries, with one passenger in critical condition. The injured were initially admitted to Bargang Catholic Hospital, while the critically injured passenger was later shifted to Tezpur Dwarka Hospital for specialized treatment.

The vehicle has been taken into custody by the police as part of the investigation. Local residents and motorists raised concerns over the frequent accidents at the toll gate, citing the absence of proper street lighting as a major factor.

Authorities are investigating the incident and assessing measures to improve road safety in the area to prevent such accidents in the future.