Won’t resign, won’t go to Raj Bhavan either: Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: Outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday targeted the BJP and claimed that she has not lost the assembly polls and will not go to the Raj Bhavan to tender her resignation, saying "they can defeat Trinamool Congress through the Election Commission" but "morally we won the election".

Interacting with the media a day after the assembly election results in which the BJP scored a two-thirds majority and Trinamool Congress got 80 seats, Mamata Banerjee also said she will strengthen the INDIA team, noting that she does not have "any chair now" and is "a commoner".

"I will not resign, I did not lose, I will not go to Raj Bhavan...The question doesn't arise. No. Now, I also want to say that we didn't lose the election. It is their attempt to defeat us. Officially, through the Election Commission, they can defeat us, but morally we won the election," Mamata Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress chief spoke about the support she received from opposition leaders following the election results.

"Sonia ji, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Hemant Soren rang me up. All the allies of INDIA Alliance told me that they are totally and absolutely with me. I think our solidarity will be united and strong for the next days. Akhilesh requested me if he can come today itself but I told him to come tomorrow. So, he will come tomorrow. One by one everyone will come," she said.

"My target is very clear. I will strengthen the INDIA team, just like a small person. I don't have any chair now, so I am a commoner. So, you cannot tell me that I am using your chair. I am now a free bird. I gave my entire life in service to the people, even in these 15 years I have not withdrawn one paisa of pension. I am not taking one paisa of salary also. But now, I am a free bird. So, I have to do some work, which I will manage to do," she added.

The Trinamool Congress chief, who was accompanied by party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, alleged that Chief Election Commissioner has "become the villain of this election".

She accused the BJP of playing "dirty, nasty and mischievous games".

"Sad to say, CEC became the villain of this election to loot the democratic rights of the people and to loot the EVM. Can you tell me that after voting EVM has 80-90% charge? How is it possible? Two days before the election, they started arresting our people. They started raiding everywhere. They changed all IPS and IAS officers," she said.

"They selected people from their party and BJP played the game directly with the Election Commission. It is a betting between the BJP and the Election Commission. We fought against all machinery. PM and HM are also involved, direct interference. They deleted 90 lakh names in the SIR. When we went to court, 32 lakh names were included...They played dirty, nasty and mischievous games. I have never seen this type of election in my life," she added.

Mamata Banerjee, who lost from the Bhabanipur assembly constituency, made allegations about the counting process and alleged that Trinamool Congress workers were beaten.

Mamata Banerjee also alleged that she was "manhandled, assaulted and kicked in belly" and CCTV was off.

The TMC chief said she was leading by about 30,000 votes in her constituency and five rounds were left.

"After the first round of counting, they started saying that the BJP is getting 195-200. You didn't wait for the final result. You didn't even wait for 5-6 rounds. After that campaign with the press media, the BJP went inside the polling station and they started beating the people, counting agents. When I came to know that all counting agents are withdrawn, I was leading by about 30,000 and about 5 rounds were left. We should have got more than 32,000. Then the BJP candidate went inside along with 200 CRPF personnel and 200 outside goons, then they beat up our people," she alleged.

"Even women were not spared and they snatched away all forms. When I came to know, I went there. They stopped my car but I took another route. When I entered, CRPF told me that I was not allowed to go. I said that I am a candidate...Then I complained to the RO that counting should be stopped immediately until normalcy is restored. I saw the DEO. I know that he gave a message to someone 15 days ago that 'counting mein khel hoga'...I went inside for a few minutes. They kicked me in my belly, backside and manhandled and assaulted me. That time CCTV was off," she further alleged.

BJP won a spectacular 207 seats in the results of the assembly polls declared on Monday. The Trinamool Congress, which has been in power in West Bengal for the past 15 years, won 80 seats.

BJP is making preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of its first government in West Bengal. (ANI)

Also Read: CCTV switched off, agents not allowed: Mamata Banerjee alleges BJP ‘looted’ 100+ seats