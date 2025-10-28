Writer Rita Chowdhury Appears Before CID in Connection with Zubeen Garg Case

Guwahati: Prominent writer Rita Chowdhury appeared before the CID office on Tuesday after being summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Zubeen Garg death case.

Speaking to the media, she mentioned that the interrogation focused on details and Chowdhury's analysis of the conversation she had with Zubeen Garg during and after the recorded interview, just days before his demise. The SIT sought insights into the singer’s state of mind and personal remarks shared during their discussion.

“A new write-up on my analysis from the entire podcast and beyond with Zubeen Garg will be up on October 30; you all will get to know my view,” Chowdhury said.

Rita Chowdhury recently posted an open letter opposing the SOP that has been imposed by the Assam Government for Zubeen Kshetra.

The investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death case remains ongoing, with the SIT continuing to question several individuals linked to Zubeen Garg’s final days.