Golaghat Brings Glory to Assam : Honoured Among The Best at Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan 2025

Guwahati : Golaghat district has brought immense pride to Assam by being honoured among the best-performing districts of the country at the prestigious Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan 2025 national ceremony held in New Delhi. This remarkable recognition celebrates Golaghat’s outstanding achievements in advancing tribal excellence, skill development, and inclusive progress.

The award highlights the district’s collective dedication driven by the tireless efforts of officials, employees, district coordinators, trainers, block-level trainers, village coordinators, Aadi Saathis, and Aadi Sahayogis who worked in harmony to empower communities and transform lives at the grassroots level.