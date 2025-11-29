Youth Detained in Golaghat Over Attempt to Purchase Two-wheeler Fraudulently

Golaghat: A youth, identified as Amir Khanikar, was detained by the Golaghat Police for allegedly trying to fraudulently procure a motorcycle from a local dealer. The incident occurred in RS TVS, Golaghat, where the accused individual had approached a couple and lured them with an offer of ₹10,000 to purchase a bike under the name of the couple through a finance scheme.

According to the police, the youth was planning to use the documents to obtain a bike on finance and then sell it off illicitly in Nagaland. The couple, suspecting something amiss, informed the police, who promptly detained the accused.