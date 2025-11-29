Youth Detained in Golaghat Over Attempt to Purchase Two-wheeler Fraudulently

Golaghat: A youth, identified as Amir Khanikar, was detained by the Golaghat Police for allegedly trying to fraudulently procure a motorcycle from a local dealer. The incident occurred in RS TVS, Golaghat, where the accused individual had approached a couple and lured them with an offer of ₹10,000 to purchase a bike under the name of the couple through a finance scheme.
According to the police, the youth was planning to use the documents to obtain a bike on finance and then sell it off illicitly in Nagaland. The couple, suspecting something amiss, informed the police, who promptly detained the accused.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that this is not an isolated incident. More than 10 such incidents have been reported in Golaghat town, where fraudsters allegedly convince simple and innocent people to finance bikes in their names with promises of cash incentives. Once the bikes are acquired, they are sent across the state border, sold, and the unsuspecting financers are left to bear the burden of unpaid loans and legal complications.
Authorities have called upon all locals to be aware of such offers and report suspicious activities without any delay to avoid further exploitation in this regard. Investigations in this case are still ongoing, and more arrests are expected as police track the people involved in the fraudulent operation.