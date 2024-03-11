Youth expected to play major role in upcoming Lok Sabha poll in Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Young voters in the state, in the age group of 18 to 39 years, are expected to play a major role in the next Lok Sabha election, which is slated to be held very soon.

This age group comprises more than 50% of the total electors of the state, comprising a total of 1,30,88,927 voters. According to the final photo electoral roll, the total electors in the state number 2,43,01,960, of which male voters comprise 1,21,79,358 and female voters number 1,21,22,188, while the third gender has 414 voters.

The Election Department, Assam, has divided the electors in the state into eight age groups. The age groups are 18–19, 20–29, 30-39, 40–49, 50–59, 60–69, 70–79, and 80 plus.

In the first three categories of 18–19, 20–29, and 30-39, the total number of electors is 1,30,88,927. Among the eight age groups, the maximum number of electors is from the 20–29 age group, numbering 67,05,436. In the age group of 18 to 19, who will be voting for the first time in a general election, the total number is 4,35,503. In the age group between 30 and 39, there are 59,47,988 voters.

On the other hand, the age group with the least number of voters is the 80-plus group, with 2,72,460 voters. In the remaining age groups of between 40 and 49 years, there are 47,98,262 voters. The age group of 50 to 59 years has a total of 34,41,526 voters. In the age group of those in the 60–69 bracket, there are a total of 19,18,388 voters. The age group of 70 to 79 years comprises a total of 7,82,397 voters.

In the ensuing LS poll in the state, Diphu parliamentary constituency has the lowest number of electors with 8,92,789, while Dhubri has the highest with 26,43,403 voters.

