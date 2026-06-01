Free Coaching Programme for Assam Government Recruitment Exams to Begin in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Greater Nalbari Gan Seva Sanstha, a non-government social organisation from the eastern Nalbari region, has taken a positive initiative for educated youths through its educational wing while continuing its long-standing involvement in various social activities.

To help aspiring candidates prepare for various recruitment examinations conducted by the Assam Government, the organisation will organize a free coaching programme every Sunday starting from June 7 at Rajkadamtal High School.

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