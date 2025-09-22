Youth-Led Protest Halts Jorhat In Demand For Zubeen Garg’s Last Tribute

Guwahati: An unprecedented scene unfolded in Jorhat on Monday as thousands of grieving fans of the late singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg blocked National Highway 37 for nearly 11 hours, demanding a public tribute and final viewing of his mortal remains.The chaos began in the early hours after the news of Zubeen Garg’s death spread across Assam, sparking shock and heartbreak. As his mortal remains were being transported, fans gathered en masse on the highway near Jorhat, refusing to let the procession move forward until a public homage was allowed.
The protest brought traffic on the key highway to a complete standstill, affecting inter-district transport, ambulances, and emergency services. Protesters lit candles, shouted slogans, and carried placards bearing messages such as “Zubeen Lives Forever” and “We Deserve a Last Goodbye.”Police and district officials repeatedly appealed to the crowd to disperse, but emotions ran high. Many accused authorities of not giving the public a proper chance to bid farewell to a man who was not just a singer, but a symbol of Assamese pride and identity.
After hours of negotiation, the crowd agreed to move only when local officials assured them of a public tribute ceremony to be held in the heart of the city.The blockade ended around 7 PM, but the incident highlighted the massive emotional impact of Zubeen Garg’s passing and the deep disconnect between public sentiment and administrative protocols.