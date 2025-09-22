Youth-Led Protest Halts Jorhat In Demand For Zubeen Garg’s Last Tribute

Guwahati: An unprecedented scene unfolded in Jorhat on Monday as thousands of grieving fans of the late singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg blocked National Highway 37 for nearly 11 hours, demanding a public tribute and final viewing of his mortal remains.The chaos began in the early hours after the news of Zubeen Garg’s death spread across Assam, sparking shock and heartbreak. As his mortal remains were being transported, fans gathered en masse on the highway near Jorhat, refusing to let the procession move forward until a public homage was allowed.