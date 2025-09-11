Youth to Northeast: Govt Launches Immersive Cultural Exchange for National Integration

Organised by the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with Ministry of DoNER, Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs, and others, Yuva Sangam is open to students aged 18 to 30, including those from IITs, NITs, universities, and NSS/NYKS volunteers.

Participants are selected through a national portal and sent in batches to Northeastern states such as Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim. The programme covers five focus areas Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Tradition), Pragati (Development), Paraspar Sampark (People-to-People Connect), and Prodyogiki (Technology).