Youth to Northeast: Govt Launches Immersive Cultural Exchange for National Integration

Guwahati: To bridge the cultural and emotional gap between the Northeast and the rest of India, the Government of India has launched an ambitious student exchange programme under its flagship Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) campaign. Titled Yuva Sangam, this initiative facilitates immersive tours for youth from across India to explore the Northeast’s vibrant culture, history, and development.
Organised by the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with Ministry of DoNER, Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs, and others, Yuva Sangam is open to students aged 18 to 30, including those from IITs, NITs, universities, and NSS/NYKS volunteers.
Participants are selected through a national portal and sent in batches to Northeastern states such as Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim. The programme covers five focus areas Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Tradition), Pragati (Development), Paraspar Sampark (People-to-People Connect), and Prodyogiki (Technology).
During week-long visits, students engage in cultural exchanges, local cuisine tasting, homestays, university interactions, startup visits, language learning, and historical site tours.
As of mid-2025, over 4,700 students have already participated in 114 exchange tours nationwide, with thousands more to be included in upcoming phases.
A senior official remarked, “This initiative helps young Indians not just see but feel the strength of our unity in diversity.”
