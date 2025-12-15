ZPM, MNF Forge Alliance to Form Stable Government in Lai Autonomous District Council

Aizawl: In a significant political development in Mizoram, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and the Mizo National Front (MNF) have joined hands to form a stable government in the 12th Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC), after the recent council elections resulted in a fractured mandate. With no single party securing a clear majority, the two parties agreed to form a joint legislature party named the Lairam Legislature Party (LLP) to ensure political stability and uninterrupted governance in the region.

Under the power-sharing arrangement, T. Zakunga of the ZPM has been nominated as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the LADC, while the post of Deputy Chief Executive Member will be held by a nominee from the MNF. The alliance aims to bring an end to the prolonged political uncertainty that has affected administrative efficiency and development in the council.

The ZPM emerged as the single largest party with six seats in the LADC. Its elected members include T. Zakunga, L.R. Dingliana Chinzah, Lallura Chinzah, T. Lalchhuanvawra, Dr K. Lalchhuanpuia, and K. Lalramzauva. Despite falling short of a majority, party leaders said the mandate should be respected with humility and responsibility.

Addressing party members and supporters, Zakunga, who will lead both the ZPM Legislature Party and the newly formed LLP, said the election outcome was accepted as the will of the people and guided by faith. He noted that the ZPM-led government in Mizoram reflects public trust and described the LADC result as a responsibility rather than a setback.

Zakunga also revealed that the ZPM Political Affairs Committee initially explored the possibility of forming a government with the Congress. However, after extensive deliberations, the party leadership concluded that an alliance with the MNF would provide greater political stability and smoother administration in the council.

Highlighting the challenges faced by the LADC due to prolonged instability, Zakunga said the absence of a stable government had slowed development and governance. He expressed confidence that the ZPM-MNF alliance would restore effective administration and accelerate progress.

Leaders of the alliance are scheduled to meet the Governor later on Monday to formally stake a claim to form the new government in the Lai Autonomous District Council.