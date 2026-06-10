Zubeen death case: 5 witnesses depose; Siddharth’s case diary sought by Gauhati HC

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The fast-track court hearing the Zubeen case today recorded the statements of five witnesses summoned for the ongoing trial.

In another development, during the hearing of Siddharth’s bail plea in the Gauhati High Court, the bench of Justice Mitali Thakuria issued a direction seeking the record of the lower court and the case diary, fixing the date of the next hearing on June 19, 2026. Today, five witnesses deposed before the fast-track court – Plabita Borkakoti, Baby Bora, Biswajit Das, Maheswar Haloi and Shahid Khan Haque.

Special Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar appreciated the deposition of witness Plabita Borkakoti, saying that she presented her statement with feeling. He also stated that, to date, the ‘other side’ could not demolish any witness.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg Death Case Enters Crucial Phase as Witness Examination Begins