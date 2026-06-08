Zubeen Garg Death Case Enters Crucial Phase as Witness Examination Begins

Guwahati: The trial in the alleged murder and criminal conspiracy case linked to the death of Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg is set to enter a significant stage, with witness examination commencing in a Special Fast-Track Court in Assam on Sunday.

According to court schedules, four witnesses have been summoned to record their statements on the opening day of proceedings. The examination process is expected to continue daily until June 20 and is being viewed as a critical phase that could shape the prosecution’s case.

The investigation relates to the death of Zubeen Garg in Singapore on September 19, 2025. Authorities subsequently launched a probe, treating the matter as a case of murder and criminal conspiracy.

The case led to the arrest of festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen Garg’s former manager Siddharth Sharma in New Delhi on October 1, 2025. Both were later brought to Guwahati and produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody while the Special Investigation Team (SIT) expanded its inquiry.

Investigators later arrested several others in connection with the case, including Amritprabha Mahanta, Shekharjyoti Goswami, Sandipan Garg, and the singer’s bodyguards Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

All accused are currently facing trial before the Fast-Track Court. The upcoming witness testimonies are expected to play a key role in determining the direction of the high-profile case.