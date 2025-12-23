Zubeen death case: Charges against 7 accused to be framed on Jan 3, 2026

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The seven accused in the Zubeen death case were produced virtually before the District & Sessions Court today.

The court fixed the next date of hearing on January 3, 2026, when charges will be framed against the accused. The charges may be filed even if they are not produced physically before the court. The law allows charges to be framed against the accused in the event of their being produced virtually in the court as well.

During the hearing today, Judge Gautam Baruah directed that hard copies of the charge sheet should be given to the accused. Earlier, soft copies of the charge sheet (by means of pen drive) were provided to the accused. The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to provide two additional advocates for the defense of the accused. The two advocates are Prabin Kumar Sarma and Amitabh Baruah. Earlier, the DLSA had engaged Dhrubajyoti Das as the defense advocate.

Accused Amritprabha Mahanta had engaged an advocate on her own. Her advocate, Gabriel Sahu, appeared in the court today on behalf of Amritprabha.

Also present in the court was Zubeen’s sister, Palme Borthakur. She later said before the media, “I have full faith in the judiciary and the government to deliver justice for Zubeen. I hope that justice will prevail.”

The seven accused will now appear, most likely in virtual mode, on the next day of hearing on January 3, 2026, when charges will be framed against them.

