Zubeen Death Case: Fast-Track Court Trial Enters Fourth Day, Key Witnesses Yet to Depose

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The trial proceedings continued in the fast-track court hearing the Zubeen case, with six witnesses summoned today – two left to depose yesterday and four summoned afresh. However, the deposition of only one witness was completed today, and one witness was examined partially. He will again depose on Friday.

As for the four freshly summoned witnesses — Abhijit Sharma, Palash Ranjan Barua, Rinku Nath, and Bishnu Sharma— they were present, but due to paucity of time, they could not be examined today.

The two witnesses that were summoned yesterday are Birinchi Bora and Raj Asom, with Bora’s deposition completed today and Raj Asom’s partially done. Raj Asom will be examined on Friday as well.

Speaking to the media after appearing in court, Bora asserted that he had not come forward for publicity or personal attention. “I am not here for name or fame. I am here to speak the truth,” he said. He underlined that his testimony was driven by a sense of responsibility.

Bora described Zubeen Garg as a cultural icon of Assam, with a deep emotional connection to the people. He made serious claims about the circumstances surrounding the case, saying that he named certain individuals during his court statement whose names had not surfaced earlier.

Also Read: Zubeen death case: 5 witnesses depose; Siddharth’s case diary sought by Gauhati HC